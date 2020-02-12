SFO to Open Outdoor Observation Deck Overlooking Airfield

Fascinated by the sight of airliners taking off into the sky and coming back to Earth? San Francisco International Airport is about to open a viewing platform where you can satisfy your aviation appetite.

On Friday, the airport will open its new outdoor observation deck called the SkyTerrace, which will provide visitors with 180-degree views of the spot where all four runways intersect.

The 1,460-square-foot SkyTerrace is located in Terminal 2 before the security checkpoint. It will be open seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Visiting will not require payment, a boarding pass or a ticket.

"We are very excited to open an outdoor observation deck that everyone can enjoy," Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said in a statement. "For many of us, coming to SFO with family to watch airplanes helped inspire our love for aviation. With the SkyTerrace, we hope to bring that same passion and excitement to new generations of families."

Visitors will have to go through a security check before entering the observation area, but they will be allowed to bring food and beverages with them. A cafe near the observation deck is set to open later this year, the airport said.

The SkyTerrace has wooden chairs and benches to go along with some drought-tolerant landscaping. It also features bird-safe glass panels that provide protection from the wind and allow for sweeping views of the airfield.

Aside from the viewing platform, visitors can also check out a nearby SFO Museum exhibit.

The SkyTerrace cost $6.3 million to construct, according to the airport.