SFO's Honors Flight for Veterans Returns After Pandemic Pause

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Honors Flight that takes veterans and their escorts to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., returned Thursday to San Francisco International Airport.

The Alaska Airlines flight was scheduled to take off out of SFO at about 8 a.m. Thursday, flying the veterans and their guardians to the nation's capital for a tour of memorials and monuments.

They are scheduled to return to the Bay Area on Sunday.

