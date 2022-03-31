Honors Flight

SFO's Honors Flight for Veterans Returns After Pandemic Pause

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Honors Flight that takes veterans and their escorts to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., returned Thursday to San Francisco International Airport.

The Alaska Airlines flight was scheduled to take off out of SFO at about 8 a.m. Thursday, flying the veterans and their guardians to the nation's capital for a tour of memorials and monuments.

They are scheduled to return to the Bay Area on Sunday.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Honors FlightSFOmilitary veterans
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us