Remains of World War II veteran arrive in San Francisco

SFPD and the U.S. Army escorted the remains of missing World War II veteran U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yuen Hop on Friday whose plane was shot down in 1944

By Faiza Ashar

The San Francisco Police Department assisted the U.S. Army in receiving and escorting the remains of missing World War II veteran U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yuen Hop on Friday.

The procession of Hop's flag-draped casket from SFO to Daly City was escorted by an SFPD motorcade ahead of his official memorial service on Feb. 7. The procession was joined by his family and other first responders, including his only living sister, 93 year-old Margery Wong of San Francisco.

Hop's remains were recovered and identified in June of 2024. He was 20 in 1944, when his plane was shot down on a mission to Bingen, Germany during World War II.

He and two other crewmembers remained unaccounted, leading to a largely unsuccessful decades-long investigation and recovery effort.

However, researchers in 2013 discovered documents that revealed that he was captured and killed by German SS troops and buried in a local cemetery in the town of Kamp-Bornhofen.

Hop was awarded various medals posthumously, including the Purple Heart, Air Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Prisoner of War Medal and more.

Hop's official memorial service will be held on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. He will be laid to rest with full honors at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.

