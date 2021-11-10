SFPD Officers Listen to Haight Ashbury Neighbors' Concerns Over Violence

After a string of violence in recent weeks, residents in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood are looking for answers, and officers with the SFPD met with locals Wednesday morning as part of the agency's Coffee with Cops event.

Neighbors told NBC Bay Area they really just want reassurance. Recent shootings hit close to home, and they want to know what is being done to stop the crime.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

About a week ago, a 21-year-old was fatally shot and another man was injured in an exchange of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Weeks before that, a 65-year-old was stabbed and left for dead in the middle of the street, and days later, a 19-year-old was shot and permanently blinded on Haight Street.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.