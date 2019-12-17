SFPD Releases Details, Video From Dec. 7 Officer-Involved Shooting

The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday provided details and released bodycam video of a Dec. 7 officer-involved shooting that seriously injured a burglary suspect who attacked and injured officers with a vodka bottle.

The attack and subsequent shooting occurred in the area of Mission and 23rd streets after the officers responded to separate reports of a "hot prowl" and multiple attempted vehicle break-ins, police said during a town hall Tuesday evening.

After the officers left the scene of the hot prowl on Capp Street, they began patrolling the area in their vehicle and saw the suspect, identified as Jamaica Hampton, crossing the street at Mission and 23rd and pulled over to contact him. At that point, Hampton began attacking the passenger officer with a glass bottle before he exited the vehicle, police said.

When the driver officer exited the car and tried to help, he too was attacked and injured, police said.

After a struggle with Hampton that caused him to lose his baton, the driver officer tried to create some distance from the suspect, and Hampton chased the injured officer down the street, police said.

At that point, both officers drew their firearms and shouted repeated verbal commands to Hampton to get on the ground, but Hampton did not comply, police said. The passenger officer used pepper spray but it failed to stop Hampton.

Moments later, Hampton, still armed with the bottle, ran into the street toward the passenger officer, and the officer fired his weapon, police said. Hampton fell to the ground, then rose to his knees and began to move toward the injured driver officer, who also fired and struck Hampton, police said.

The officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. Seven rounds total were fired, police said.

Hampton was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The injured driver officer also was treated at the hospital for lacerations on his face and head.

Hampton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer with force likely to cause great bodily injury, among other counts.

The officers were identified as Sterling Hayes and Christopher Flores.

The District Attorney's Office, the Department of Police Accountability and the SFPD Internal Affairs Division are investigating the shooting.