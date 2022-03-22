SFPD Report Reveals Most Stops and Searches Involve Black People

A report compiling years of data from the San Francisco Police Department reveals that most stops and searches involved Black people and by a wide margin.

Based on the data in a report that will be presented to the city leaders Tuesday, Black people were stopped and searched far more frequently than their white and Hispanic counterparts. The breakdown by race per 1,000 interactions shows year over year, Black people were 10 times as likely to be searched as white people and four times as likely as Hispanic people.

The report also highlights that use-of-force instances dropped by nearly 60% over the past six years, from about 950 instances in the first quarter of 2016 to 390 in the last quarter of 2021. And police stops of Black people have decreased over the last three years.

In terms of anti-bias goals, the report shows SFPD met 90% of its goals as they relate to Department of Justice reform recommendations.

Police Chief Bill Scott told the San Francisco Chronicle that the agency's goal in producing the report was to determine next steps, saying: "So the question is where do we go from here. And that's really where a lot of the work lies ahead."

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the SFPD presentation is listed on the agenda to begin at about 3 p.m.