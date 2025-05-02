SFPD, Sheriff's Department face scrutiny over possible overtime abuse

The San Francisco Police and Sheriff's Department claims it needs $91 million to cover the departments' overtime, but it comes after an audit raised questions about possible overtime abuses.

For a few years, the SFPD has been trying to manage a shortage of police officers. According to the latest figures available, the department is short 525 sworn personnel. To fill shifts, overtime has been the answer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

However, a December audit found there is possible overtime abuse within the department.

"Taking sick time earlier, like say, on your morning regular shift, that causes backfill, and then you go work a voluntary 10-B assignment," said Nicolar Menard, of the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's Office, when giving an example of the troubling practices.

A 10-B assignment is part of an SFPD program that allows private businesses to pay for a sworn officer to stand guard. It usually happens at a storefront or a big event.

"Officers are moonlighting as private security when, if they are willing and able to perform their duties, they should be serving San Franciscans," said Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who's been a vocal critic of the program.

Issues with timecards and approvals also raised concerns from supervisors like Matt Sorsey, who has been a vocal supporter of the department.

At Thursday's hearing, Assistant Chief David Lazar acknowledged the shortcomings, but said the department has completed 85% of the recommendations made by auditors.

"We're thankful we now have a compliance unit, [an] overtime compliance unit," Lazar said. "We didn't have that before. We're able to look at that much closer."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The scrutiny comes as the entire city is facing a $820 million budget deficit. Mayor Daniel Lurie has asked nearly every department to cut its respective budgets.

"I don't see how we can continue to accommodate this growth and overtime spending without some feedback from the leadership to tell us how we do more with, I wouldn't say less, but flat?" said Supervisor Connie Chan.

The budget committee advanced the overtime request to the full board, but without any recommendation for approval.