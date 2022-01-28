SFO

SFPD Sets Date for Town Hall on Deadly Police Shooting at SFO

By Bay City News

Officials investigate a deadly police shooting near the BART station at San Francisco International Airport.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco police have announced a town hall meeting Monday in which Police Chief Bill Scott will discuss an officer-involved shooting earlier this month at San Francisco International Airport that killed a man armed with two airsoft weapons.

During the town hall meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, Scott and police staff are expected to reveal more details about what led up to the Jan. 20 shooting just outside of the BART station entrance at the airport's International Terminal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The virtual town hall meeting can be seen at sfgovtv.org/SFPDtownhall and on Facebook. A call-in number for people who wish to provide public comment will be given out during the meeting, according to police.

Police initially reported the suspect, identified as 37-year-old transient Nelson Szeto, was armed with two guns when police confronted him. Upon further inspection, the weapons resulted to be airsoft guns, which, unlike firearms, shoot plastic projectiles, authorities said.

During the confrontation, officers tried to subdue Szeto with non-lethal methods, however, he allegedly advanced at officers, resulting in the shooting by police. Szeto was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A bystander at the scene suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SFO Jan 25

Man Fatally Shot by Police at San Francisco Airport Identified as 37-Year-Old

SFO Jan 20

Officers Fatally Shoot Man at San Francisco Airport Near BART Station

The shooting is being investigated by several different agencies, including the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the San Francisco Police Department's Internal Affairs Division, the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

The California Department of Justice will also investigate and conduct an independent review of the shooting.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

SFOSan FranciscoSan Francisco Police Departmentpolice shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us