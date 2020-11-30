San Francisco

SFPUC GM Harlan Kelly Charged With Wire Fraud by Federal Prosecutors

By Bay City News

Harlan Kelly, the general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly has been charged with honest services wire fraud, federal prosecutors in San Francisco announced Monday.

Prosecutors alleged Kelly, 58, was involved in a "long-running bribery scheme and corrupt partnership" with construction company executive Walter Wong.

Wong allegedly provided Kelly with cash, international vacations and meals, among other perks, as Wong sought a multi-million-dollar contract from the SFPUC for his company Green Source Trading LLC to covert the city's streetlights to smart LED technology, according to prosecutors.

Following a family trip to China, allegedly funded by Wong, Kelly texted Wong, "Thank you for the best family vacation ever! A little something for everyone!"

Kelly, who was appointed by Mayor Ed Lee in 2012, is married to City Administrator Naomi Kelly.

Harlan Kelly is out of custody and set to appear in court on Dec. 8, prosecutors said.

