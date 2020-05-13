San Francisco

SFPUC Offering Reduced Rates for Certain Residential Customers During Pandemic

By Bay City News

The TransAmerica Building in San Francisco.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced this week reduced rates for certain eligible residential customers for their sewer, power and water bills amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Rates will be reduced by 35 percent for sewer bills, 30 percent for Hetch Hetchy public power utility bills, and 15 percent for water bills for those who have a SFPUC residential account under their name, have experienced income loss due to COVID-19 or the resulting shelter-in-place order, and a maximum income under 200 percent of the area median income.

For a one-person household, that maximum annual income would be $165,800, or $189,400 for a two-person household, $213,100 for three, $236,800 for four and $19,000 for each additional person, according to the SFPUC.

Local

Uber 3 hours ago

Uber Will Require All Drivers and Riders to Wear Masks Starting Next Week

PG&E 2 hours ago

PG&E Sending Out Postcards to Customers About Updating Contact Info

The reduced rates will be applied retroactively back to March 4 and will go through Sept. 4. People can find out more information about the program and apply by visiting https://sfwater.org/index.aspx?page=1326.

The SFPUC has also previously suspended water and power shutoffs due to late payments by customers and waived late fees, among other changes due to the pandemic.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSFPUC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us