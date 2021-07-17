SF's Chinatown Block Party Aims to Bring Community Together

In San Francisco’s Chinatown on Saturday, people gathered for one of the first street fair events since the pandemic began.

It also came with a message of multicultural solidarity

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More than a year after the shelter in place that hit Chinatown hard, there was a change of pace on Pacific Avenue for the Ping Yuen Summer Block Party.

“We’re trying to build Asian Black solidarity and right here we talk about the big issues, what are we doing in our own neighborhood,” said Rev. Norman Fong.

The event was held outside Ping Yuen Public Housing. It was organized by Chinatown Community Development Center, Community Youth Center and community groups.

San Francisco London Breed was one of the speakers of the event.

“This is what unity looks like when we come together as a community to protect one another,” she said.

Organizers offered for food, music and a message

“Last year is there was a major uptick in AAPI hate and violence incidence. A lot of time there is a lot of anti-blackness sentiment that has been very divisive in the community,” said Sarah Wan, Community Youth Center.

Ryan Pan lives in the neighborhood. A year after the pandemic began, he’s seeing more residents and visitors out. He hopes events like this help.

"I think it’s very cool, you know its a long overdue," he said.