SF's First Rapid Transit Corridor Opens Along Van Ness Avenue

After several years and hundreds of millions of dollars, San Francisco’s first rapid transit corridor on Van Ness Avenue is was officially open Friday.

Commuters, residents and business owners along Van Ness have seen the construction for years, but it's officially done, and SFMTA says the new design of the stretch should not only reduce congestion but also shorten travel times by as much as 32%.

The $346 million corridor reduces congestion along Van Ness by creating physically separated bus lanes that allow buses to travel without getting stuck in traffic.

