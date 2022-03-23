SF's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Getting a $250 Million Makeover

The Transamerica pyramid in San Francisco is getting a multimillion-dollar makeover.

The owners of the city's second tallest structure told NBC Bay Area the renovation would cost an estimated $250 million and would include an expansion of the building's redwood park, the addition of redwood trees and shops in the now empty walkway that connects the redwood park to the building and a tenants bar and lounge on the 48th floor.

The interior redesign includes a gym, spa and conference room.

The renovation would be the biggest in the iconic building's 50-year history, and world-renowned architect Norman Foster, also the designer of Apple Park, is behind the project.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The renovation is expected to take a year to complete.