SFUSD reverses layoffs for teachers, aides

The San Francisco Unified School District will cancel final layoff notices for 34 counselors and 117 teachers' aides as the district has stepped back from the brink of insolvency.

SFUSD's budget has been under increased oversight from the California Department of Education since May 2024. Before any positions are approved by the state-appointed fiscal advisors, SFUSD must demonstrate it has the money to pay for them.

"This is the result of deliberate, strategic planning and partnership at all levels," Superintendent Maria Su said in a press release Friday.

The Board of Education issued final layoff notices to 160 employees to meet a May 15 deadline. The school district then worked with state officials to show there was enough funding for all but nine paraeducator positions.

The district is working with the United Educators of San Francisco to explore employment options that honor its collective bargaining agreement, SFUSD said.

In addition to reversing layoffs, the state's fiscal advisors are allowing the district to move forward with filling an additional 77 classroom vacancies for the 2025-26 school year, in addition to 162 classroom teachers approved to be hired earlier this month.

SFUSD offered early retirement that was accepted by 378 employees, saving the district about $7 million over five years.

The district also reduced staffing by releasing some teachers and other positions whose contracts were not extended for the next school year.

"This moves us closer to fiscal solvency while staying true to our educational mission," said Board of Education President Phil Kim. "We are committed to long-term financial stability."