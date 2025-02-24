Shakespeare the Bobcat shows off his ‘security blanket' at Big Bear Alpine Zoo

BEAUTIFUL BOBCATS? They're an animal known to many Californians, though spying one trotting through the brush or chaparral is something of a rarity. These felines are not known for approaching people, but sometimes humans play an unexpected role in a bobcat's story. That happened in 2012 when a baby male bobcat — a kitten so young his eyes were still closed — was spied in a backyard in Redlands. The mother may have been transferring her bob-kittens to a new location when the dogs on the property startled her, though the story as to why the little one was alone isn't fully known. Soon after discovering the all-alone baby bobcat, the homeowner brought the youngster to the Redlands Animal Shelter, and the shelter staff quickly contacted Big Bear Alpine Zoo at Moonridge, a rehabilitation center for regional wildlife. He ended up "imprinting on people" due to being so young, shares the zoo.

TODAY, the rescued bobcat — now regally dubbed Shakespeare — is thriving at the animal park. He is, in fact, something of a social media charmer, thanks to his devotion to his burlap enrichment toy. "He will lay on it, carry it around a bit, he actually gets quite possessive of it," a Feb. 20 Facebook post revealed. And while it might be a bit of a fanciful stretch to call the burlap Shakey's "security blanket" or "wubby," to use the precious parlance of people, he is keeping it cutely close. Eager to admire Shakey, his beloved burlap, and the other animals of the center? You can from 10 a.m. to 4 o'clock daily.

THE ZOO... has a number of special events on the calendar, including one that's just ahead: "Wild Through Moonridge Fun Run/Walk," a fun run through the animal park and Rathbun Creek. Tie on your sneakers and set out on the 2.5-mile course — it's paved — as you hoof it by the furry and feathery residents. Will Shakespeare still be in his wubby phase come late April or will something else be attracting his attention? We're guessing that this handsome bobcat usually has some engaging enrichment item close at hand (or, rather, paw).