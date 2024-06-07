Another shakeup at Alum Rock School District in San Jose

There was another shakeup at the Alum Rock School District in San Jose Friday night.

During a special meeting, the school board decided to make a move at the top, they voted to remove president Corina Herrera Lore, and replace her with Linda Chavez.

The board cited a lack of transparency and school closures as reasons for removing Lorea.

Lorea’s term was up in November. She spoke to NBC Bay Area after the vote.

"This meeting was called less than 24 hours ago and on a Friday night, communities, you know, our families can’t be here. So, this was done and so I was taking down for my board presidency officer," she said.

Loera said the decision to close nine schools was made by the board in May. She said the district doesn’t have enough money to keep them all open.

She added the community will be the ones who would make the final decision of what schools would be closing but there is not a date for that yet.

As for transparency, a few parents who said they were able to be there Friday are upset because there was little notice for Friday’s meeting. They believe they should be involved in decisions.

