Shannon Rowbury gets bronze medal 12 years after competing in London Olympics

After 12 years, a Bay Area Olympian is getting her due.

Shannon Rowbury is now in line for a bronze medal from the 2012 London Olympics.

She finished sixth in the 1500 meters, but she’s now third after the other athletes tested positive for steroids.

A total of eight runners have been disqualified from that race. But not Rowbury.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to her about the news. Watch the interview in video player above.