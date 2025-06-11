It's a ‘Shark Summer' at this La Jolla aquarium, with toothy to-dos galore

GAZE FAR OUT INTO THE OCEAN, as far as the horizon can take you, and begin to think about what animals might be below the surface. Sure, your thoughts may alight first on something like the seahorse, if you're a seahorse fan, or perhaps dolphins, jellies, or the regal Giant Octopus. But we'll wager that sharks also came to mind, as they do for so many landlubbing humans. We're positively obsessed with the fin-rocking, tooth-pointy, ultra-fascinating cartilaginous ocean dwellers, and getting to know more about the sharkverse, without actually submerging in their watery realm, is surely high on most lists. Birch Aquarium understands our shark-centered interests, and to help us know these incredible animals and their ancient lineage better there is "Shark Summer," a month-long celebration of the sharkiest superstars around.

TAKE A DEEP DIVE INTO "SHARK SUMMER"... at the La Jolla institution from July 5 through Aug. 10, making time to chat with shark pros, observe a shark feeding, and take a picture inside the step-inside Shark Head. Special happenings are on the itinerary, including an educational focus for Shark and Ray Awareness Day (happening from July 10-12). "Shark Summer Thursdays" will up the convivial and cartilaginous cool with later hours and activities like trivia; shark-themed goodies will be available for purchase, too.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: "Birch Aquarium is teaming up with the AZA SAFE Shark and Ray program to make a positive impact on shark and ray conservation," said Brent Fish, an aquarist at the institution. "We're highlighting this unique and diverse group of animals to raise awareness (about) how important they are and the threats they face." Find out more about this sharky and splendid way to get up on everything to do with these fascinating ocean icons. General admission to the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego will cover your entry as well as the fun activities, while drinks and snacks are priced separately.