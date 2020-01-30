Sharks’ Hertl Out For the Season With Knee Injury

San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, the team confirmed Thursday.

Hertl, the Sharks' lone all-star this season, was injured during the first period of Wednesday night's 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL, the team said.

Hertl finishes the season with 16 goals and a total of 36 points in 48 games.

The struggling Sharks already were playing without their captain, Logan Couture, who suffered a fractured ankle on Jan. 7 against the St. Louis Blues.

Couture, who is expected to miss about six weeks, was the team's leading scorer at the time of his injury with 36 points.

The Sharks are 22-26-4 and sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 48 points, third-lowest in the Western Conference.