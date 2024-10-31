Sharks host ‘Cali-Ween' to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos

The San Jose Sharks are rolling out a festive theme for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

They're hosting an event called Cali-Ween at SAP Center, celebrating both Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Events for Dia de los Muertos start on Friday.

Sharks players will wear special jerseys and fans are encouraged to dress up in costume.

The arena will also be decked out to honor the Bay Area's rich Mexican culture.

An ofrenda will be staged on the north concourse, where fans can write messages to their deceased loved ones on butterflies and place them on the ofrenda. Sharks spokesperson Sara Salam noted that this will be the first time the arena will have an ofrenda.

For costumes, the SAP center will not allow swords, lightsabers, guns, blasters, or other props. However, masks and head gear are both okay. Tickets are still available and the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.