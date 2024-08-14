San Mateo shelter-in-place lifted after police arrest 3 suspects

Police in San Mateo have lifted a shelter-in-place Tuesday night that went out around 9 p.m. as officers searched for an armed suspect in the Los Prados neighborhood.

According to police, an armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Marina Plaza, located at the intersection of East Hillsdale Boulevard and South Norfolk Street.

The suspects fled into the Las Prados neighborhood and the victim told police the suspect had a firearm.

Police eventually arrested three suspects and allegedly located a pistol, the department said.

Officers were still on scene at 10:30 p.m., continuing the investigation.

All roadways in the area have reopened.