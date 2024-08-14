San Mateo

San Mateo shelter-in-place lifted after police arrest 3 suspects

By Bay City News

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights

Police in San Mateo have lifted a shelter-in-place Tuesday night that went out around 9 p.m. as officers searched for an armed suspect in the Los Prados neighborhood.  

According to police, an armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Marina Plaza, located at the intersection of East Hillsdale Boulevard and South Norfolk Street.  

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The suspects fled into the Las Prados neighborhood and the victim told police the suspect had a firearm.  

Police eventually arrested three suspects and allegedly located a pistol, the department said.  

Officers were still on scene at 10:30 p.m., continuing the investigation.  

All roadways in the area have reopened.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us