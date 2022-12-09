Shelter-in-Place Issued in Oakley Due to Hazmat Situation

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Oakley due to "a hazardous chemicals emergency" near 4th and Main streets, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

Officials are asking residents in the area to stay indoors and close all windows and doors. They are also asking residents to turn off all heaters, air conditioners and fans.

No other details have been released at this time.

#Breaking Main st O Hara Oakley street blocked off Fire dept on scene trying to get more information ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/vmoqJugdR0 — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) December 10, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.