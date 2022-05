San Jose police said Wednesday people at Empire Gardens Elementary School are sheltering in place while officers work to resolve a situation involving a despondent person reportedly armed with a knife.

Police said the person is on the campus, but officers have him "contained."

The department's Mobile Crisis Assessment team has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

