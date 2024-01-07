Shelter-in-place order lifted in Berkeley

A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Berkeley Sunday morning after being issued around an hour earlier, though what caused it is still unclear.

U.C. Berkeley issued a warning to students about the order at 6:08 a.m. after an emergency was reported on Harrison Street near University Village.

Before the order was lifted, police asked people to stay inside, as well as move away from doors and windows.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Berkeley police for more details, but have not yet heard back.