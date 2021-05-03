Pinole

Shelter in Place Issued in Pinole Neighborhood for Police Activity

Police in Pinole on Monday morning issued a shelter in place for a neighborhood around Shannon Elementary School due to law enforcement activity.

People on Kildare Way between Marlesa Road and Tara Hills Drive and on Barkley Court were advised to lock down in the nearest place of safety, police said. They were instructed to stay inside and close and lock all windows and doors until further notice.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said they were negotiating with a person on foot who they believe is armed.

Local

coronavirus May 1

SF Businesses Prepare as City May Move to Yellow Tier Soon

Making It in the Bay 14 hours ago

Unique San Francisco Farmhouse Goes on the Market for $3.25 Million

Police also advised residents to stay off the phone and not call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency.

Suspicious activity should be reported to the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pinoleshelter in placePolice Activity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us