Sheriff's Deputy Assists in Rescuing Man From Ocean Near San Gregorio State Beach

A San Mateo County Sheriff's Department deputy assisted in rescuing a man from the Pacific Ocean off San Gregorio State Beach Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 12:14 p.m., sheriff's deputies from the department's Half Moon Bay Patrol Bureau responded to the beach after receiving a report that two men were drowning in the ocean.
Once on scene, one of the deputies spotted a man waving around the corner of a cliff. The man was knee deep in the ocean and was attempting to pull another man, who was face down and appeared to be unconscious, out of the water.
Local
According to a sheriff's department spokesperson, the deputy entered the water and assisted the man in pulling the man in distress out of the water.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
The sheriff's department reminds coast visitors and beachgoers to be aware and mindful of weather and tidal conditions at all times.