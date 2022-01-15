San Mateo County

Sheriff's Deputy Assists in Rescuing Man From Ocean Near San Gregorio State Beach

By Bay City News

A San Mateo County Sheriff's Department deputy assisted in rescuing a man from the Pacific Ocean off San Gregorio State Beach Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:14 p.m., sheriff's deputies from the department's Half Moon Bay Patrol Bureau responded to the beach after receiving a report that two men were drowning in the ocean.

Once on scene, one of the deputies spotted a man waving around the corner of a cliff. The man was knee deep in the ocean and was attempting to pull another man, who was face down and appeared to be unconscious, out of the water.

According to a sheriff's department spokesperson, the deputy entered the water and assisted the man in pulling the man in distress out of the water.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The sheriff's department reminds coast visitors and beachgoers to be aware and mindful of weather and tidal conditions at all times.

