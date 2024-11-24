Downtown LA

Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest held in downtown LA

Contestants lined up in front of a cheering crowd wearing their Dodgers gear. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Viral celebrity look-alike contests have been popping up recently, with the latest one being a Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest that took place in downtown LA on Saturday.

Dozens of contestants joined the contest outside of the Japanese-American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Participants put on their Dodgers gear and lined up in front of a cheering crowd. Someone even brought a look-alike plush toy of Ohtani's dog, Decoy.

After a couple rounds of voting it was down to the final two contestants. The winner took home his prize of 17 dollars, in honor of Ohtani's jersey number.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us