Shooting at Father's Day Party in Richmond Leaves 2 Dead: Family

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A shooting at a Father's Day celebration in Richmond left at least two people dead and possibly four others injured, according to family members at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue, not far from the intersection with 23rd Street. One family member told NBC Bay Area his young nephew was killed, and another family member said his uncle was killed.

Four more people were believed to be wounded in the shooting that took place at a Guatemalan Marimba, where there was a lot of music and dancing to celebrate Father’s Day, a family member said.

Richmond police wee expected to provide more details early Monday morning, including whether or not they've identified shooters or made any arrests.

