1 injured in shooting in Concord

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a Concord motel early Saturday.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Concord Avenue around 12:21 a.m. on a report of a shooting at a motel, according to police.

The officers found a gunshot victim with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said. The victim was treated and then released from the hospital.

No other injuries or victims were reported, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No arrests were made related to this incident and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

"We want to reassure our community that there are no threats to the public," police posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Detective Sergeant Scott Smith at (925) 671-5074.