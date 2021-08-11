Shooting During Attempted Robbery in SF Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Injured

A shooting during an attempted robbery left a 14-year-old boy injured in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the first block of Stockton Street just north of Market Street.

Two juvenile boys tried to rob the 14-year-old and one then shot him. The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case or released any detailed descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.