Shooting in Hayward Leaves Man Hospitalized: Police

A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Hayward, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 2:12 p.m. in the area of Cavanaugh Court and Foley Street, north of Depot Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and was stopped by officers on Highway 92. The suspect was identified by witnesses and is in police custody.

No other information was immediately available.