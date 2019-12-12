Hayward

Shooting in Hayward Leaves Man Hospitalized: Police

generic-police-lights22
FILE

A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Hayward, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 2:12 p.m. in the area of Cavanaugh Court and Foley Street, north of Depot Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and was stopped by officers on Highway 92. The suspect was identified by witnesses and is in police custody.

Local

Oakland 1 min ago

Oakland Man Says Apartment Security Racially Profiled Him

San Francisco 4 hours ago

Latest Muni Equipment Problem Risks Future Rush Funding

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

HaywardEast BayAlameda County
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us