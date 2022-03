A shelter-in-place order was issued Monday in the Monte Rio area of Sonoma County following a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the area of Alder and Willow roads. People in that area were instructed to shelter in place.

The suspect is a male, the sheriff's office said. No other suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 707-565-2121.