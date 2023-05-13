Shooting in San Francisco Leaves 1 Dead: Police

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the Bayview neighborhood which left one man dead.

Officers responding to a call shortly before 4 p.m. arrived at Third Street and Palou Avenue to find one man with injuries caused by gunshots. They summoned paramedics, who took the man to a hospital.

The man later died because of his injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case. They ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-444.