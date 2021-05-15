Shooting in SF's Potrero Hill Neighborhood Leaves 1 Dead

A man was shot and killed in the San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the area of 25th and Connecticut streets shortly after 10 a.m. after someone reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and a motive is not yet known.

The man's name and exact age has not been released.