2 injured in I-880 shooting, CHP says

A portion of Interstate 880 near the Hayward-San Lorenzo border was shut down late Saturday while the California Highway Patrol investigated a shooting that injured two juveniles.

The CHP said just after 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on northbound I-880 near Hesperian Boulevard. The driver of the victim vehicle pulled over following the shooting and found two juveniles in the back seats had been struck, according to the CHP.

Both juveniles were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Northbound I-880 near Hesperian Boulevard was shut down for about 30 minutes while officers searched for evidence.