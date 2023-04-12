Oakland

Police Investigating Double Shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a double shooting in Oakland.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Brookdale Avenue, near Gwen Jackson Park.

Officers arriving on scene found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

