San Jose

Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Roads in East San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

San Jose police on Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting that prompted several road closures in the eastern part of the city, the police department said.

Police wrote on Twitter shortly after 7 a.m. about the shooting, saying resulting street closures include eastbound Story Road from McLaughlin Avenue to U.S. Highway 101 and McLaughlin Avenue in both directions from Panoche Avenue to Story Road. The closures were affecting traffic on the freeway.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseshootingPOLICE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us