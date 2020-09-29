Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Roads in East San Jose: Police

San Jose police on Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting that prompted several road closures in the eastern part of the city, the police department said.

Police wrote on Twitter shortly after 7 a.m. about the shooting, saying resulting street closures include eastbound Story Road from McLaughlin Avenue to U.S. Highway 101 and McLaughlin Avenue in both directions from Panoche Avenue to Story Road. The closures were affecting traffic on the freeway.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.