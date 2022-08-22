Menlo Park

Man Injured in Shooting in Menlo Park

By Bay City News

File image of police car lights.
NBC Bay Area

A drive-by shooting in Menlo Park Sunday afternoon left one man with multiple gunshot wounds and police looking for the shooter.

Police received a call just after 1:20 p.m. about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim could be transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat, police said. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.

This article tagged under:

Menlo Parkcrime
