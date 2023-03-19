Man Hurt Following Shooting on Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on a Muni bus Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 13th and Mission streets.

According to police, officers found a man who was suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot.

SFPD said their officers rendered aid and the man was transported to the hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the suspect fled the area and has not been found at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

ATTN: IB 49 delayed at Mission and 13th due to #SFPD activity. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) March 20, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.