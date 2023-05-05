Police Investigating Shooting Near San Francisco Muni Station

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday near a San Francisco Muni station.
The shooting was reported after 4 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue, police said.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive, police said.
The southeast entrance of the Van Ness Station was closed in connection with the incident, Muni said in a tweet. Transit service was not interrupted, the agency said.
No arrests were immediately reported.
Bay City News contributed to the report.
