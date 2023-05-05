Police Investigating Shooting Near San Francisco Muni Station

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday near a San Francisco Muni station.

The shooting was reported after 4 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The southeast entrance of the Van Ness Station was closed in connection with the incident, Muni said in a tweet. Transit service was not interrupted, the agency said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Yes #SFPD Night Investigations Unit is handling this shooting. Suspect shot one victim at this location just after 4PM. No details to release yet on Victim’s condition. 230313061. https://t.co/VWJj7K00pv — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) May 6, 2023

Bay City News contributed to the report.