Police Investigating Shooting Near San Francisco Muni Station

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday near a San Francisco Muni station.

The shooting was reported after 4 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The southeast entrance of the Van Ness Station was closed in connection with the incident, Muni said in a tweet. Transit service was not interrupted, the agency said.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

