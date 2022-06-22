1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting on Muni Train in San Francisco

One person died and another was injured in a shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco Wednesday morning, officials said.
The shooting happened between the Forest Hill and Castro stations, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said. The suspect ran out of the train at the Castro station, she added.
Police said the shooting was first reported at 9:54 a.m. and are asking witnesses to stay at the scene and talk to investigators at the Castro station. Officers are searching for the suspect.
Muni subway service between the West Portal and Castro stations has been stopped, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.