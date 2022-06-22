1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting on Muni Train in San Francisco

One person died and another was injured in a shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco Wednesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened between the Forest Hill and Castro stations, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said. The suspect ran out of the train at the Castro station, she added.

Police said the shooting was first reported at 9:54 a.m. and are asking witnesses to stay at the scene and talk to investigators at the Castro station. Officers are searching for the suspect.

Muni subway service between the West Portal and Castro stations has been stopped, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

The incident occ this morning approx 09:54 Hrs. LRV line Castro Station. Witnesses are asked to stay at scene & talk to investigators at Castro Station.

220408694 @SFPD @myrnamelgar — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) June 22, 2022

Terrible news this morning: on the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot. One is deceased and the second victim in hospital. Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station — Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 22, 2022

All trains between Forest Hills and Castro are suspended — Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 22, 2022

#BreakingNews SFPD is on Scene At Castro Muni Station.

There was a shooting on one of the trains. The SF Medical Examiner has been dispatched. pic.twitter.com/DF6OXwyAeS — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) June 22, 2022