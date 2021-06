San Jose police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning just east of downtown, where they found one man with a life-threatening injury, according to the police department.

At about 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue on a report of gunfire, police said. There is no known suspect or motive.

No further details were immediately available.