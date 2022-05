Police in San Jose responded to the scene of a double shooting that injured two people early Monday morning near the campus of San Jose State University, according to a tweet from the police department.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 400 block of South 10th Street, police said.

One male suffered a life-threatening injury, and one female suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said.

No suspects or motive were identified, and no further details were immediately available.