Couple Narrowly Missed by Gunfire on East Bay Freeway

A couple driving on Interstate 580 said they were narrowly missed by gunfire while traveling from Oakland to Pleasanton.

The incident occurred three weeks ago on Grand Avenue when they saw two cars driving erratically around them.

“It was about 10 seconds onto the freeway where the first vehicle’s passenger got outside of his window and fired back at the other vehicle,” said Garrett Mason.

The California Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the shooting.

“I saw the bullet hole in the windshield and how it went past me,” said Tina Do. “Knowing my family and friends are out here and we didn’t do anything wrong to deserve this.”

The experience reminded them of multiple tragedies where adults and a toddler were killed on Bay Area freeways.

This time they were lucky.

“It's really sad it can happen to anybody and we have no power in it at all,” said Do.