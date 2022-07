Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in Pittsburg Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 7:30 this morning at a Valero gas station on East 10th Street in Pittsburg.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was targeted by multiple people.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other details have been released at this time.