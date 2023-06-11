San Francisco

3 hurt following shooting at San Francisco business: Police

Paramedics took all three to the hospital, although their current condition is unknown

By NBC Bay Area staff

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Three people were shot at a San Francisco business late Saturday night, police say.

The incident happened just before midnight on the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. 

Officers arrived to find two men and one woman who had been shot. Medical personnel took all three to the hospital. 

No word on their current condition. 

SFPD asks anyone with information to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

