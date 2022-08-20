2 Wounded in Shooting in Union City

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The officers found the two men, who were 28 and 29 years old, respectively, at what police described as the crowded restaurant.

The men were taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident, with no additional threats to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at AngelaF@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.