Several Injured After Shootout During Attempted Burglary at San Leandro Marijuana Grow: Police

Several people are injured following a shootout that happened during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana cultivation in San Leandro early Sunday morning, police say.

San Leandro police said at about 4:20 a.m., they responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned of a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to the indoor marijuana cultivation.

According to police, a security guard for the site was struck once by gunfire and is currently listed in stable condition. While a site manager was also struck by gunfire multiple times and is listed in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said that one burglary suspect was located at the scene. He was shot at least once and is listed in critical condition.

Officers also located a U-Haul van fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. The U-Haul failed to yield to officers, and a vehicle pursuit into Oakland commenced, police said.

During the pursuit, police said the suspects exited the van and entered a newer model silver Jeep. While switching suspect vehicles, one suspect was caught on foot by San Leandro Police. This suspect was not injured during the gunfire. The U-Haul van was recovered and collected as evidence.

Police added that a Jeep was then pursued for several more minutes until it stopped, and two additional suspects fled on foot. The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes as the two suspects who fled on foot from the Jeep have yet to be captured, police said.

San Leandro Police said they will work with city staff to determine if the marijuana cultivation was legal.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740.