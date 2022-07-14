Shop With a Cop Silicon Valley Foundation Report Significant Drop in Donations

The Shop With a Cop of Silicon Valley Foundation is in desperate need of backpacks and school supplies to keep its commitment to local schools and students.

Organizers said part of the problem for donations being down this year is tied to the economy, but fear another issue may be the rise in negative impressions of police agencies nationwide.

The program takes underprivileged children on Christmas shopping sprees and organizes a summer donation drive to help kids prepare for school. Foundation officials said the last few years they have seen a significant decline in donations, which has gotten worse this summer.

"Corporations and individual donors have shied away from us," Shop With a Cop Silicon Valley Foundation Executive Director Darrell Cortez said.

Cortez, who is also a retired San Jose police officer, acknowledges the economy has played a role, but fears another issue may be the name of the nonprofit and the fact it involves police.

"It's sad to see because what we're trying to do is a positive thing," Cortez said. "We're trying to change the narrative so children and families can see us through a positive lens."

The Valle family in San Jose's Gardner community said it relies on backpack donations to prepare for the beginning of school. The need is greater this year because everything is so expensive, Maria Valle said.

Cortez said they hope to continue to make that difference through the Shop With a Cop foundation one child at a time.

"We're not going to go anywhere," he said. "We're up to the challenge. We know we're making a difference for the community."