Shoplifters in Palo Alto Make Off With Designer Handbags Worth $100K

In the second time in as many months, a large group of shoplifters made off with more than $100,000 worth of designer handbags from a store in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the Louis Vuitton store at the shopping center at 180 El Camino Real but by the time they arrived, the suspects had already fled, according to Palo Alto police.

Witnesses said a group of 11, described as males and females in their late teens to early 20s, rushed into the store, grabbed 36 handbags, then ran though the mall and fled in five vehicles.

All of the suspects were wearing face coverings, police said.

Their cars were described as a a gray Lexus sedan, a gray Infinity sport utility vehicle, a white Audi sedan, a black four-door Hyundai sedan, and a red two-door Honda sedan.

While the crime is similar to one from May 19 at the Neiman Marcus store, police said the get-away cars were different than those used in Monday's theft.

In last month's incident, a group of 10 males and females used similar tactics to steal 43 handbags worth more than $150,000.

Investigators are reaching out to other Bay Area law enforcement departments to see if similar crimes have been reported in other cities.

No injuries or arrests were reported from either crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.